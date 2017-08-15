The University of Texas at Tyler and Greater Texas Foundation have partnered to enrich math education in East Texas.

With a $203,296 GTF grant, The University of Texas at Tyler offers “Middle Math Matters” training to Grades 6 – 8 mathematics educators in rural area school districts.

For associate professor of mathematics education Dr. John Lamb, it’s the perfect equation to enhance intermediate math education in East Texas by providing quality professional development for rural area teachers.

“Our focus is on rural and smaller communities. We utilize our face-to-face time and online tools to help connect teachers across East Texas to build a community that seeks to provide the greatest mathematics instruction possible,” said Lamb, who was instrumental in bringing ‘Middle Math Matters’ to The University of Texas at Tyler. He’s worked at The University of Texas at Tyler and with area schools since 2005.

“Our program focuses on Problem Based Learning and stresses teacher implementation of purposeful problem-solving tasks,” Lamb said. “Teachers are challenged to implement these tasks with students, bring student work to trainings, and discover ways of identifying algebraic and proportional thinking, in addition to providing feedback and questioning to students.”

About 50 intermediate math educators from more than 20 East Texas independent school districts are current participants.

“The training has challenged me to rethink the way I have taught math for the past two years,” said Elysian Fields ISD teacher Chad Commander. “I will take what I have learned and implement it in my classroom and allow time for the students to shine and learn in their own unique ways.”

Interested teachers may email Lamb, jlamb@uttyler.edu. Continuing Professional Education credit, stipends and materials are included.

One of the 14 campuses of the UT System, The University of Texas at Tyler features excellence in teaching, research, artistic performance and community service. More than 80 undergraduate and graduate degrees are available at The University of Texas at Tyler, which has an enrollment of almost 10,000 high-ability students. The University of Texas at Tyler offers courses at its campuses in Tyler, Longview and Palestine as well as a location in Houston.