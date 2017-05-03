It was a tasty recognition for Tyler Independent School District educators on Teacher Appreciation Day. Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton, County Administrator Leonardo Brown and Pre-Trial Services Director Gary Pinkerton delivered cakes to Boulter Middle School Principal Rodney Curry and Thomas B. Ramey Elementary School Principal Tremayna Thomas to share with their teachers.

“We want to show our teachers in Tyler what a great job they do, and how much we appreciate them,” Hampton said. “The teachers and staff at our schools do outstanding work every day to teach our children.”

Apart from the Christian ministry there is no profession so vital to preparing young minds for futures successful both for themselves and their societies. Passing out cakes is the least we can do.

Boulter: (From left) Smith County Administrator Leonardo Brown, Commissioner JoAnn Hampton, Boulter Middle School Principal Rodney Curry, and Pre-Trial Services Director Gary Pinkerton pose for a picture with the cake delivered to the school in honor of Teacher Appreciation Day on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

