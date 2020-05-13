Genesis PrimeCare, based in Marshall, Texas, will receive a $990,716 federal grant to expand telehealth capabilities at its seven sites throughout rural northeast Texas, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced today.

“Congress passed the CARES Act with resources to expand telehealth so that Texans can stay home and receive care, protecting both patients and providers,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m thankful to the Trump Administration for further expanding access to telehealth in East Texas.”

The grant, which comes from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will allow Genesis PrimeCare to provide comprehensive primary health care, pediatric card, and behavioral health services through video and voice telehealth consults, and to provide internet-connected remote patient monitoring and treatment to serve low-income and underserved patients. You can read more about the FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program, authorized by the CARES Act, here.