“Texas Bank and Trust is a strong, fiercely independent community bank that enjoys being in Texas.” Karen Partee, Texas Bank and Trust senior vice president and chief marketing officer

By Joycelyne Fadojutimi

Texas Bank and Trust (TB&T) recently held its 36th photograph exhibition, displaying a whopping 435 entries in what was originally a strictly local event, but has now spread statewide. TB&T Senior Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer Karen Partee said that the event is to showcase the beauty and importance of art in this region, especially Longview and Texas.

Consequently, the displays depicted Texas’ breathtaking vistas of seashores, mountains, valleys, rivers, lakes, forests, deserts and prairies. The exhibition strives to encapsulate the uniqueness of the Great State’s culture and such recreational opportunities as fishing, calf roping, hot air balloons and so many others. The event featured five categories:

*Human interest

*Landscape

*Fine arts

*Nature

*Cool kids

Longview resident and Great Texas Balloon Race pilot Billy Adler and wife Jean attended because his hot air balloon was featured. The photo was labeled Lomond Splash and Dash by photographer Gene McWhorter, who asked Adler, “Do you have permission to fly over this lake?” The response was, “I do not, but I do it all the time.” McWhorter replied, “The lake is mine.”

McWhorter snapped the picture as Adler was deftly hovering, dipping and splashing his gondola on the lake surface.

Longview’s Hayes family came to check out their father/grandfather David Hayes’ multiple entries. Grandfather Hayes and Grandmother Hayes were there, surrounded by grandchildren.

This bank-sponsored event brings together families, communities and Texas photo aficionados from all over the Lone Star State.