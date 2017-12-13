The Texas College District will see an expansion of sidewalks along Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Boulevard between North Broadway Avenue and West Gentry Parkway. Over the last three years, the City has implemented a districting plan for the Texas College area within the boundaries of MLK Boulevard to 29th Street and Grand Avenue to Glass Avenue. Thus far, $2,000,000 has been invested to add sidewalks, pavement improvements and district street lights and banners.

At the regularly scheduled meeting, City Council approved a contract with Adams Engineering for $306,188 to design and construct an additional 1.46 miles of sidewalk along both sides of MLK Boulevard from Broadway Avenue to Gentry Parkway.

“This is the largest sidewalk improvement at one time we’ve done in this area to date,” said Scott Taylor, Managing Director of Utilities and Public Works. “Increasing walkability in the City is important for mobility and safety.”

This project is estimated to take 18 months to design and construct.