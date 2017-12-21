Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced a temporary tax amnesty program giving certain delinquent taxpayers a chance to make their accounts compliant with state tax law without incurring penalties and interest on tax due.

The Texas Tax Amnesty Program will run from May 1 to June 29, 2018. The program applies to periods prior to Jan. 1, 2018, and only includes liabilities that have not been previously reported to the Comptroller.

Passed by the Texas Legislature in 2017, Senate Bill 1 requires the Comptroller of Public Accounts to establish a tax amnesty program to encourage voluntary reporting by:

• delinquent taxpayers who do not have a Texas Sales and Use Tax Permit, or are not registered for a tax or fee administered by the Comptroller’s office; and

• taxpayers who have a permit, but may have underreported or owe additional taxes or fees.

“Our tax amnesty program is the perfect opportunity for taxpayers to get in compliance,” Hegar said. “Maybe you forgot to get a sales tax permit or you inadvertently underreported taxes owed. If you qualify, there are no excuses necessary. You can participate in the coming tax amnesty program and make things right with the state of Texas and with your fellow taxpayers.”

The Texas Tax Amnesty Program does not apply to periods currently under audit review, IFTA taxes, PUC Gross Receipts assessments, Local Motor Vehicle Tax and Unclaimed Property payments.

Check out the tax amnesty page on the Comptroller’s website for more details.