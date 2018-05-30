Lupe Valdez to face off with Governor Greg Abbot in November

Two Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer (LGBTQ) Texas politicians have made history by winning preliminary elections despite their non-traditional sexual orientation. Lupe Valdez won the Democratic nomination for governor, and if she is victorious in November she will become the state’s first openly lesbian governor. Gina Ortiz Jones worn the primary for state congressional District 23. Should she be victorious in the general election, she will be the first lesbian to sit in the Texas Congress. Former Houston Mayor and current president of the LGBTQ Victory Fund released a statement following Valdez’s success.

“Texans made history by making Lupe Valdez the first openly lesbian woman to win the gubernatorial nomination from a major political party–the latest in a series of groundbreaking wins for LGBTQ candidates in the state,” she said. “While bigoted state legislators in Austin continue to divide the state and target our community, Texans are voting for LGBTQ candidates because we are authentic, values-driven leaders who deliver on promises. This is why Lupe won and, we will work hard to expose Governor Abbot’s cynical politics of divisiveness and showcase Lupe’s positive agenda for Texans over the next five months.”

In 2010, Parker became the first openly LGBTQ person elected mayor of a major American city.