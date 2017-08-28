The House of Representatives of the 85th Texas Legislature honored the Kilgore College Fire Academy for graduating its 100th class with an official resolution.

Rep. Jay Dean, State Representative District 7, was on the Kilgore campus Aug. 22 to present the official resolution to the KC Fire Academy. The resolution, H.R. No. 1403, was adopted by the House on April 27.

Part of the resolution reads, “The KC Fire Academy has produced some of the finest firefighters not only in East Texas but also across the Lone Star State and beyond, and this milestone presents a fitting opportunity to recognize this outstanding institution.”

The KC Fire Academy celebrated the 100th class milestone March 29 by graduating 18 students and will hold graduation No. 101 Aug. 30.

“We thank Rep. Dean for his support of community colleges and the education of all students in Texas,” said Mike Fennell, KC’s lead fire instructor. “Without the support of representatives like Jay Dean, we couldn’t exist to provide high-quality training for the first responders of the future.”

The KC Fire Academy began in 1989 under the direction of Mike Earley who led the academy until his retirement in 2011.

It is recognized by the State of Texas as an Exemplary Program and is accredited by the Texas Commission on Fire Protection, the State Firefighters’ and Fire Marshals’ Association.

For more information on the KC Fire Academy visit www.kilgore.edu/fire-academy.