Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton talked with members of the Association of Desk and Derrick Clubs – a nonprofit professional development organization for those in the energy industry – about the far-reaching impact of Texas’ natural resources.

“Texas is the key to America’s energy security,” Sitton said. “In this new energy paradigm, foreign nations are increasingly looking less to OPEC and more to Texas for crude oil, natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Nowhere on Earth is there a more dynamic place to produce energy – we not only have the resources but also the pipelines; ports and regulatory environment that allow us to meet the energy needs of Texas and the world.”

Commissioner Sitton later spoke to the 2017 Railroad Commission and Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration joint annual training.