Consequences Loom if Texans Fail to Thwart Spread

Statement by Texas Medical Association (TMA) President Diana L. Fite, MD, regarding Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s comments today about curbing the spread of coronavirus.

“The physicians of Texas greatly appreciate Governor Abbott using the power of his office to warn Texans about the serious, ongoing threat of COVID-19 and to recommend that Texans take proven steps to protect themselves and their neighbors.

“The governor is right – COVID-19 is now spreading at an unacceptable rate in Texas.

“The governor is right – we should all wash our hands frequently, stay home if we can, wear masks if we go out, and practice social distancing.

“And the governor is right – if we don’t do that now, we face a return to even stricter measures to protect the health of all Texans.

“As a physician, I’ve seen many patients reach that critical moment when the right actions make the difference between recovery or not. Texas is at that critical moment today. The governor told us all what we need to do. Wear a mask, Texas.

“We urge the governor to repeat his message over and over, everywhere he can, to anyone who will listen, through any medium possible.”

