The City of Tyler Municipal Court is hosting its annual Texas Night Out “Block Party” in the parking lot of the Municipal Court, 813 N. Broadway, on Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m.

“This year we have more organizations teamed up with the Court to offer more food, fun, and prizes,” said Court Administrator Nicole Johnson. “There will be face painting, a bounce house, games, music, food and so much more.”

This event is meant to strengthen the relationship between the community and law enforcement officers. It is free to everyone and will be a great way to build new friendships.