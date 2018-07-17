Texas families have until midnight on July 31 to enroll their newborns in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund® and pay this year’s rates for all or some future tuition and schoolwide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities. Newborns are children younger than 1 year old at the time of enrollment.

Under the Texas Tuition Promise Fund, the state’s prepaid college tuition program, participants can purchase tuition units and lock in future costs of tuition and schoolwide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities based on today’s prices.

Enrollment at 2017-18 prices closed on Feb. 28 for children 1 year old and older. The next annual enrollment period begins on Sept. 1, and prices will be based on Texas public college and university tuition and schoolwide required fees for the 2018-19 school year.

Complete plan information, including plan description and agreement, current prices, enrollment forms and more, is available at TuitionPromise.org, or by calling 800-445-GRAD (4723), Option 5.