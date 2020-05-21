Governor Abbott, CVS Health Announce 44 New COVID-19 Drive-Thru Test Sites In Texas

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that CVS Health will open 44 new COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Texas. These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and will be available to individuals who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 22 to schedule an appointment.



“Texas continues to rapidly ramp up COVID-19 testing in our communities, and these new drive-thru testing sites provided by CVS Health will further expand access to these tests throughout the state,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank CVS Health for establishing these drive-thru testing sites here in the Lone Star State. We are committed to working with our health partners in the public and private sectors to expand our testing capabilities, protect public health, and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”



“While the large-scale test sites we’ve been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. “Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefitting from their dedication and selflessness.”



Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions. A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

CVS Health plans to have over 80 drive-thru testing locations in Texas by the end of May. More information about CVS Health and their testing sites can be found at their COVID-19 resource center.



The new testing sites in Texas include:

• CVS Pharmacy, 5526 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78745

• CVS Pharmacy, 2610 Lake Austin Boulevard, Austin, TX 78703

• CVS Pharmacy, 11300 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78753

• CVS Pharmacy, 11725 North FM 620, Austin, TX 78750

• CVS Pharmacy, 3500 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX 78749

• CVS Pharmacy, 2950 North Dowlen Road, Beaumont, TX 77706

• CVS Pharmacy, 4100 State Highway 121, Carrollton, TX 75010

• CVS Pharmacy, 6915 West Avenue, Castle Hills, TX 78213

• CVS Pharmacy, 825 South Crowley Road, Crowley, TX 76036

• CVS Pharmacy, 26265 Northwest Freeway, Cypress, TX 77433

• CVS Pharmacy, 12550 Louetta Road, Cypress, TX 77429

• CVS Pharmacy, 3133 East Lemmon Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204

• CVS Pharmacy, 12051 Tierra Este Road, El Paso, TX 79938

• CVS Pharmacy, 1780 N Lee Trevino Drive, El Paso, TX 79935

• CVS Pharmacy, 8041 N. Mesa Street Suite A, El Paso, TX 79922

• CVS Pharmacy, 3614 Camp Bowie, Fort Worth, TX 76107

• CVS Pharmacy, 5401 Lebanon Road, Frisco, TX 75034

• CVS Pharmacy, 5702 Lavon Drive, Garland, TX 75040

• CVS Pharmacy, 4203 South Carrier Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

• CVS Pharmacy, 3701 Ira E. Woods Avenue, Grapevine, TX 76092

• CVS Pharmacy, 12980 Bandera Road, Helotes, TX 78023

• CVS Pharmacy, 15010 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77079

• CVS Pharmacy, 1003 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77006

• CVS Pharmacy, 5402 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77056

• CVS Pharmacy, 2469 Bay Area, Houston, TX 77058

• CVS Pharmacy, 5603 FM1960 W, Houston, TX 77069

• CVS Pharmacy, 801 North Tarrant Parkway, Keller, TX 76248

• CVS Pharmacy, 5002 West Main Street, League City, TX 77573

• CVS Pharmacy, 2200 Matlock Road, Mansfield, TX 76063

• CVS Pharmacy, 1413 Oates Drive, Mesquite, TX 75043

• CVS Pharmacy, 8995 Stacy Road, McKinney, TX 75070

• CVS Pharmacy, 2100 Eldorado Parkway, McKinney, TX 75070

• CVS Pharmacy, 2712 Highway 365, Nederland, TX 77642

• CVS Pharmacy, 2101 West Spring Creek Parkway, Plano, TX 75023

• CVS Pharmacy, 605 West Campbell Road, Richardson, TX 75080

• CVS Pharmacy, 1855 Gattis School Road, Round Rock, TX 78664

• CVS Pharmacy, 1301 North Saginaw, Saginaw, TX 76179

• CVS Pharmacy, 23530 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX 78258

• CVS Pharmacy, 120 East Sonterra Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78258

• CVS Pharmacy, 7603 Culebra, San Antonio, TX 78251

• CVS Pharmacy, 2232 Repsdorph Road, Seabrook, TX 77586

• CVS Pharmacy, 2693 FM 3009, Schertz, TX 78154

• CVS Pharmacy, 25110 Grogans Mill Road, Spring, TX 77380

• CVS Pharmacy, 8754 Spring Cypress Road, Spring, TX 77379