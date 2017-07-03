By Michael A. Guido, D.D.

Charlie Brown was sitting on a rock with his head in his hands and his elbows on his knees. Linus seeing such a sight said, “Charlie Brown, do you want to know what the trouble is with you?”

“No,” he answered.

Continuing, Linus said, “The trouble with you is that you don’t want to know what the trouble is with you!”

That’s the trouble with many of us. We really do not want to see ourselves as we are or as God sees us. He has established spiritual goals for us to achieve, and unless we are willing to see ourselves as we are and how He would have us to be and live, we will not see our “troubles.”

Moses warned Israel that God required them “to fear the Lord your God, to walk in His ways, to love Him, to serve the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and to keep His commandments.”

How fortunate we are that God lets us know the expectations He has for us. He has clearly and carefully described the standards and conditions for His children to follow.

There are no surprises, no hidden agendas and no games. He is a loving God and wants us to know how He wants us to live. But, we must want to know. And, if we do want to know, we can find His ways in His Word.

Prayer: Thank You Father, for Your Word. May we demonstrate our love for You by the way we live. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

Scripture for Today: Deuteronomy 10:12-16 And now, Israel, what does the Lord your God require of you, but to fear the Lord your God, to walk in all His ways and to love Him, to serve the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul,