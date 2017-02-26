Graduate accounting students at The University of Texas at Tyler achieved a top milestone on the Uniform Certified Public Accountant examination.

In the “Candidate Performance on the Uniform CPA Exam–University Edition 2016,” recently published by the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy, The University of Texas at Tyler’s average score, 83.6, ranked first in Texas and sixth nationwide. Passing is 75. Candidates are classified as graduate-level students who sat for any section for the first time in 2016 within one year of graduation. In addition, the university’s pass rate of 62.5 percent ranked eighth in Texas. The overall national average was 48.4 percent last year.

“This is exciting news, and I am really proud of our students who made this happen. We can only take credit for providing them the opportunity and encouraging them to work hard. They had to do the rest,” said Dr. Veronda Willis, The University of Texas at Tyler master of accountancy program director.

The University of Texas at Tyler accounting students are prepared to meet the rigorous education requirements of the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy to sit for the Uniform CPA exam upon completion of the university’s master of accountancy program.

Those entering the program are expected to have a background equivalent to that of students graduating with a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting from The University of Texas at Tyler or to obtain such background through specified prerequisite coursework.

“The faculty who teach in our master of accountancy program have worked very hard to maintain and increase the quality of our program, and these results are an indication that their efforts are proving successful,” said Dr. Roger Lirely, The University of Texas at Tyler Department of Accounting, Finance and Business Law chair.

Graduates land professional accounting careers in the public, corporate, not-for-profit or governmental sectors. For additional information, visit uttyler.edu/academics/graduate/accounting-degree.php.

