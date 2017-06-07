ETR report

The Tyler Independent School District (TISD) Board of Trustees has approved District Athletic Director Greg Priest’s nomination of Kurt Traylor as head football coach at Robert E. Lee High School. The board finalized the nomination at a specially called meeting Monday afternoon.

Traylor has spent the past 17 years as offensive line and running backs coach at Gilmer High School. During his tenure there, Gilmer won state titles in 2004, 2008 and 2014, also reaching the finals in 2007 and 2012. During the 2014 season, Gilmer scored 950 points, the second highest such total in Texas high school football history. Priest has high hopes for future REL teams under Traylor’s guidance.

“I am excited to have Kurt Traylor as the new head football coach at Robert E. Lee,” he said. “During our search it was clear Coach Traylor was the right fit for the job. He is an East Texas guy with great passion for the game and a strong work ethic. Our goal was to get someone who could not only successfully lead the football program, but understood the importance of building relationships with the middle schools, faculty, staff and most importantly the community.”

Traylor has impressed a great many with his coaching brilliance.

“Kurt is one of the best football coaches that I’ve had the opportunity to coach against,” said Carthage ISD Head Football Coach Scott Surratt. “He is a great motivator, has a great mind for the game of football and will do great as the head football coach at Tyler Lee.”

Traylor’s reputation has reached even to the university level. Southern Methodist Head Coach Chad Morris is highly impressed with Traylor’s standing.

“I’ve known Kurt for many years, and consider him to be one of the brightest minds in the business,” he said. “His ability to develop young men into leaders is what sets him apart from others. His reputation across our state for the type of person he is and the programs he has been associated with is as good as anyone I’ve known. There is no doubt that Coach Traylor is ready for this challenge, and his players will be ready for any endeavors they will encounter both on and off the field.”

SMU Assistant Head Coach Jeff Traylor added his endorsement.

“Kurt Traylor is one of the most loyal and hard-working coaches I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with,” he said. “His teams will be as prepared for life as they will be on the field. I can’t wait for Tyler to get to know Kurt, Allie, Rylie, Will and Kole.”

J.B. Grimes matriculated as offensive line coach at the University of Connecticut and at Texas A&M, giving him unimpeachable standing as a supporter of the new REL coach.

“Kurt Traylor, whom I worked with at Texas A&M, is as good as I have ever been around,” he said. “No one knows Texas high school football as well as he does, and certainly no one knows East Texas and the brand of football that is played there better. He is a great student of the game, and one of the finest innovators offensively as I have ever seen in high school and college. He will always be on the cutting edge scheme wise, and he has a great understanding of how to run a top rate high school program. He will create great relationships with his players, but also has the personality to train them as well. He is a proven winner many times over. Tyler Lee is getting a great teacher, a great coach and a great family man in Kurt.”

Traylor will officially assume his new position on 12 June. Media interviews with him can be scheduled through the REL Communications Department.