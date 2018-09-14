Longview Community Ministries slates:

Touch a Truck, Feed a Family to benefit locals

Longview Community Ministries announces its 10th annual TOUCH A TRUCK~ FEED A FAMILY fundraising event to be held on Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 11-3p.m.

Longview Community Ministries presents TOUCH A TRUCK~ FEED A FAMILY 2018. This event will be held on October 6, 2018 at the Gregg County Fairgrounds. Admission is free but donations of either a jar of PEANUT BUTTER or a MONETARY DONATION would be greatly appreciated. There will be entertainment, great food, and lots of vehicles for you to see up close and personal. We will have trucks, buses, cranes, helicopters, children’s activities, entertainment and much, much, more! Door prize tickets are on sale now and will be available to purchase at the event for $5.00 each or 5 for $20.00. Contact Fred to purchase in advance. Grand prize is an 11 ft Stand Up Paddle Board. Other items include Slim Chickens for one year, a $500 VISA gift certificate, $250 Automotive Supercenter gift card and other prizes. The drawing will be held at the end of the event. You need not be present to win! Be sure to visit the LCM booth in the exhibit building to see the wonderful items up for silent auction. So come on out and TOUCH A TRUCK! All proceeds will benefit LCM’s Service Center. For more information please visit our website http://www.longviewcommunityministries.org/.

Longview Community Ministries programs include: The Food Box, the largest food pantry in Longview feeding over 3,100 people more than 21,000 meals monthly; Brown Bag, a monthly grocery delivery to homebound and elderly citizens; Meals on Wheels, hot meals delivered to persons daily by volunteers; Coats for Kids, takes place in November, giving the city’s underprivileged children the opportunity to shop for a new coat; Family Crisis Service Center and Learning Lab, trained volunteer caseworkers, supervised by LCM staff, offer compassion to families in crisis, providing food, rental assistance, prescription assistance, medical screenings, transportation assistance for out of town medical appointments, and utility assistance. LCM’s Learning Lab offers classes in money management, job skills, utility assistance, computer skills, and much more.

“Longview Community Ministries is a non-profit, tax-exempt public benefit organization that serves to enable Longview congregations and groups to work together more effectively in the community through cooperative acts of service to assist persons in need regardless of race, religion or creed”

Please visit us on the web at http://www.longviewcommunityministries.org/

Longview Community Ministries ● 506 North Second St. ● P.O. Box 1023 ● Longview, TX 75606