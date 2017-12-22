The Trail of Gratitude is currently on display on the grounds of the Goodman Museum through the second week of January 2018. Throughout the month of November, community members visited the Goodman and filled out cards that expressed their gratitude for the year. Those 175 cards have since laminated and put up along the grounds to create a Trail of Gratitude for everyone to enjoy.

“The Goodman Museum staff would like the community to know how grateful we are for all of them,” said Mary Foster, museum curator. “It was wonderful to see families get involved and focus on something so positive. Thousands of visitors came through our doors this year, learned some local history and attended some great events. We look forward to making an even bigger impact throughout 2018.”

The Goodman Museum is located at 624 N. Broadway and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

For further information, you can contact Mary Foster, Museum Curator at (903) 531-1286, or mefoster@tylertexas.com.