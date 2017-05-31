The Tyler Public Library is partnering with Tyler Transit to bring families to the Library this summer. From June 1 through Aug. 31, children and teens wanting to go to the Library can ride the bus for free!

“We are happy to have our own Tyler Transit helping families get to the Library this summer,” said Youth Services Librarian Linda Gray. “Children and teens who read during the summer months are better prepared to start school in the fall by having access to so many materials, in addition to our fun programs.”

Throughout the summer months, the Library offers a multitude of free programs for all ages to coincide with its annual Summer Reading Club. Partnering with Tyler Transit enables more people to get involved in Library events and nurture lifelong literacy.

Families wishing to take advantage of this offer will need to show a Tyler Public Library card to the bus driver and state that they are either traveling to or from the Library. Transit and transfer passes are free for children and teens up to age 18, only to and from Library. Adult passes are $1 each. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult, over 18, at all times.

Located at 201 S. College Ave. in Downtown Tyler, the bus stop closest to the Library is near the corner of South Broadway Avenue and West Elm Street at the south end of the Fair Parking Garage.

For more information on the Transit program and other Library events, go to www.TylerLibrary.com or call (903) 593-7323 (READ).

