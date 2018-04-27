A public meeting will be held May 1, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. in the Longview City Hall, 300 W. Cotton St., Longview, TX 75601 to present the draft 2019 – 2022 Transportati on Improvement Program (TIP) for the greater Longview area. The TIP is a plan which identifies federally funded highways, bridges, and Longview Transit public transportation projects. Public comment period is May 1st –11t h. Comments and questions? Call 903-237-1005, mail to P.O. Box 1952, Longview, TX 75606 or email to MPO@LongviewTexas.gov . The TIP is available for review online at LongviewTexas.gov/MPO and at the Longview Public Library.Para información en español, por favor comuníquese con Natasha Jaime en 903-237-1060. This public notice of public involvement activities and time established for public review and comments on the TIP development process will satisfy the FTA’s program of the project requirements. #300-501-000- 5210