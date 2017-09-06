Texas State Teachers Association President Noel Candelaria released the following statement:

“We urge Congress to act quickly to reauthorize the DACA program and remove the uncertainty plaguing the lives of 800,000 law-abiding, productive young people, including more than 100,000 Texans. To end this very successful program and make these young people subject to deportation would be cruel and short-sighted.

“It would be cruel because these young people didn’t choose to come to the United States. Their parents brought them here as infants or young children. Their adopted country is the only home they have ever known. They have studied and achieved here. They teach Texas students. They have fought in our military, and they love our country. They want and deserve to remain here.

“Ending DACA would be particularly cruel now, coming as thousands of these young people and their families are among the displaced and the volunteers doing their best to cope with a historic, natural disaster that continues to threaten our safety and well-being.

“Ending DACA would be short-sighted because our “Dreamers,” as we call them, already are taxpayers and productive contributors to our communities and American society. More than 90 percent of DACA recipients are currently employed, and their employers include at least 72 percent of the top 25 Fortune 500 companies, and thousands of them are school teachers.

“Like countless other young people, our Dreamers should have the opportunity to turn their dreams into reality and, by doing so, make untold contributions to our nation’s prosperity and successful future.

“Ending DACA isn’t about national security. It is about mean-spirited politics and foolishly pandering to fear.”