Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce announced their strong support for the Tyler ISD school bond, which will renovate the district’s two high schools, Robert E. Lee and John Tyler. Claude Henry, chairman of the board of directors for the Chamber, cited the need to equip future leaders along with community and economic development as the main reasons for their overwhelming support of the bond. “On Tuesday, April 11th, the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors voted unanimously to support the passage of the upcoming TISD Bond election that will provide funds for the remodeling and additions to John Tyler High School and Robert E. Lee High School,” Board President Henry stated. “The Chamber recognizes how important the education of our students is, as they are the future leaders of our community and of Tyler area businesses. Additionally, as the Tyler area competes to recruit new businesses to our area, the quality of the public school system is always one of the most important criteria considered.” Mark Randall, president of Tyler Proud, agreed the bond will benefit the entire community. Not only will this provide safer campuses and more innovative classrooms for Tyler ISD students and educators, the presence of these new facilities will send a clear messages that Tyler cares about its future – beginning with our schools. “We thank the Chamber for their unanimous support of this bond,” Randall said. “We know that tomorrow’s workforce, tomorrow’s innovators and business leaders, are in TISD today. It is crucial that our business community support our public schools. You will not see a growing, thriving community without a growing, thriving school system, and these business and community leaders understand that. “We look forward to working alongside our business community to continue to make our schools great for every student in Tyler ISD.” The proposed bond will renovate both high schools. The improvements will increase campus safety and security, improve energy efficiencies, and enhance instruction by providing innovative technology and collaborative learning spaces that will prepare students for success after graduation. These much-needed improvements will also help the district recruit and retain highly qualified teachers. Since 2003, all Tyler ISD bond programs have been completed on time and under budget. Early voting is April 24 – May 2 and voting day for Tyler ISD residents is Saturday, May 6 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. For more information, visit www.tylerproud.org.