December 1 marks the anniversary that signified a milestone in the Civil Rights movement. In Montgomery, Alabama, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat in the colored section of the bus for a white passenger. After refusing the bus driver’s order to move, she was arrested for civil disobedience. Rosa Parks went on to further the cause of civil rights, becoming known as the “mother of the freedom movement.”

At St. James AME, 408 N. Border Ave. Tyler, TX 75702 on December 1, the City of Tyler Transit Department and St. James CME Church will host the second annual event to honor Rosa Parks. Free and open to the public, a brief program will be followed by a bus tour of significant areas of the City of Tyler and narrated by several different members of the community.

The program will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the bus tour, scheduled at 45 minute intervals with the first departure time at 9:45 a.m. through the last at noon. As the bus can comfortably accommodate 20 people, the Transit Department requests that individuals who would like to take part in the tour reserve a seat by calling (903) 531-1388.

For more information about this event, please call Tyler Solid Waste at (903) 531-1388.