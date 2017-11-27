The 34th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on the T.B. Butler Fountain Plaza immediately following the Tyler Rotary Club’s Christmas Parade on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. in Downtown Tyler.

Both events are FREE and guaranteed to be fun for the whole family. Parade floats will follow the same route used in previous years; moving southward on Broadway Avenue from Bow Street, turning west on Ferguson Street, south on Bois D’Arc Avenue and east on Erwin Street before returning north on Spring Avenue.

Immediately following the parade, the Texas Miracle Child, Jack Bryans, will light the Christmas Tree with Mayor Martin Heines. There will be performances by the East Texas Youth Orchestra, the Clarkston Elementary Chorale and the TJC Apache Belles. There will be a photo opportunity with Santa for families following the Tree Lighting.

“It is such an honor to meet the Miracle Child that will light the Christmas tree this year,” said Special Events Coordinator Debbie Isham. “It is inspiring to hear what these children have overcome in the short span of their life. I think that’s the greatest testament to the Christmas spirit; to see the joy and thankfulness that they share with others.”

Parking is free and available at the Fair Plaza Garage located at 208 S. College Ave.

The following streets will be closed for the parade from approximately 5 to 8 p.m.: North Broadway Avenue from Gentry Parkway to Elm Street, Ferguson Street from Bonner Avenue to Center Avenue, Bois D’Arc Avenue from Ferguson Street to Erwin Street, Erwin Street from Bonner Avenue to Center Avenue and Spring Street from Elm Street to Valentine Street.

Those already parked in this area will be able to exit after the roads have been closed. Anyone who uses North Broadway Avenue on their route home is asked to use an alternate route on either Glenwood Avenue or Beckham Avenue.

Following the parade, Liberty Hall will feature the movie “Elf,” sponsored by the University of Texas at Tyler Alumni Association, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $7 and may be purchased at www.LibertyTyler.com or at the door.