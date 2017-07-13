At the Tyler City Council meeting on Wednesday, July 12, Historic Preservation Officer Amber Rojas was recognized as the City of Tyler Blueprint Blue Ribbon Award winner. This award is reserved for employees who place the highest premium of responsiveness to citizens’ needs.

The Blueprint Blue Ribbon Program was started on April 1, 2004, to recognize exceptional employee performance. Ideal candidates for the award are employees whose ideas or suggestions have improved productivity, saved money, improved efficiency or improved employee morale.

Amber Rojas joined the City in October of 2011. She began as an administrative assistant, but was soon given additional responsibilities based on her tremendous leadership and coordination skills. She graduated from City University’s Leadership Academy with honors and is a certified Lean Sigma Greenbelt. She has consistently demonstrated the Called to SERVE spirit by volunteering to coordinate employee engagement events, including coordinating an internal Golden Bravos employee appreciation event for the past four years

One of her most recent achievements has been her success in getting Tyler nationally designated as a Preserve America Community. This distinction has made Tyler eligible to apply for Preserve America grants, as well as provided Main Street Tyler additional criteria points towards becoming nationally accredited as a designated Texas Cultural District. She was nominated for her sense of collaboration, innovation and proactive thinking which exemplifies the core values of the City’s Blueprint.

“When I think ‘Called to SERVE,’ I think of Amber,” said Heather Nick, managing director and Rojas’ supervisor. “She embodies the City’s and our Department’s mission on a daily basis and it is shown through her work, peer validation and customer interaction.”