Tyler has a long history of entrepreneurship. Dating back to the 1930’s and the discovery of the East Texas oilfield, Tyler has built a vibrant, diverse economy based upon small business ingenuity. The Innovation Pipeline is the next step in this continued legacy.

The Tyler Innovation Pipeline is both a place and a network that brings together those doing tremendous work in Tyler to foster innovation, entrepreneurship and community involvement.

The brick and mortar location is at 217 East Oakwood Street, Tyler, TX 75702 across the street from the Cottonbelt Depot.

The Tyler Innovation Pipeline is a member-based organization. Please find the various membership levels below. The membership portal will officially open on Monday, May 8.

Membership Levels

Memberships include access to the lab during member hours, complimentary lab safety and orientation courses, instruction on lab workstations and equipment, special invitations to lab events and activities, and one free guest visit per month. All memberships will require members to purchase their own consumables. Memberships are valid for one month (or year if paid annually) from the date of purchase. All memberships purchased on a yearly basis will receive a discount of one month. All levels of membership require users to complete applicable safety training before any facility use.

Individual Membership – $35/mo ($385/yr)

· Includes use of the lab machinery at-will (outside of premium member reservations) up to one hour per machine per session.

· WIFI access to Tyler Innovation Pipeline basic high-speed internet.

· Must be 18 years old or older.

Premium Individual Membership – $75/mo ($825/yr)

· Use of the lab machinery at-will (outside of premium member reservations) up to one hour per machine per session.

· Includes priority use of lab machinery through reservations, up to one hour per machine per day and up to four hours per machine per week, totaling no more than 10 cumulative reservation hours per week on all machines.

· WIFI access to Tyler Innovation Pipeline Premium High-Speed Internet.

· Early access (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) to the Tyler Innovation Pipeline.

· Must be 18 years old or older.

Premium Family Membership – $250/mo ($2750/yr)

· Includes two named adults and up to three named children residing at one address. Children must be over the age of 12 to be in the Innovation Pipeline, and children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult member at all times. Family members between the ages of 16 and 18 will have restricted access to certain machines when not accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Family Membership – $80/mo ($880/yr)

· Includes two named adults and up to three named children residing at one address. Children must be over the age of 12 to be in the Innovation Pipeline, and children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by adult member at all times. Family members between the ages of 16-18 will have restricted access to certain machines when not accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For more information about the Tyler Innovation Pipeline, please contact Veronica Brady, innovation manager, at VBrady@TylerTexas.com.