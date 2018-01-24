The Tyler Innovation Pipeline recently received a statewide award for Best Public Improvement in the 2017 Texas Downtown Association (TDA) President’s Awards Program. Winners were announced during the Presidents Awards Gala in November, held in conjunction with the 2017 Texas Downtown Conference. The award was presented at today’s regularly scheduled City Council Meeting.

The Best Public Improvement category recognizes excellence in public projects and planning in downtowns or commercial districts. Public projects are improvements of public space(s) by public or private entities. Improvement may be accomplished through parks/green space, enhancements or additions of streetscapes, sidewalks, landscaping, public art, banners and lighting, as well as downtown master planning. Public improvement projects should be compatible and complementary to the existing downtown or commercial district.

“This awards recognizes the visionary Innovation Pipeline project,” said Stephanie Franklin, Managing Director. “We have loved seeing the community rally around it and grow it to be successful. Without public involvement, this project could not have happened.”

Since 1988, the awards program has recognized more than 150 projects, events and people that make a difference in Texas downtowns. Each of the categories has two separate population divisions – under and over 50,000 residents. Downtown Tyler has received 24 awards since the beginning of the program.

The Texas Downtown Association, established in 1985, is an independent, statewide nonprofit organization comprised of over 400 members involved in downtown and commercial district revitalization projects. TDA provides resources to members through networking opportunities, marketing, education and advocacy to achieve community goals. To learn more, please visit www.texasdowntown.org.