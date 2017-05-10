Tyler ISD is proud to recognize its valedictorians and salutatorians from the 2017 graduating class: Jacob Mackey, Valedictorian, Robert E. Lee High School; Mary Claire Neal, Salutatorian, Robert E. Lee High School Gicela Aparicio, Valedictorian, John Tyler High School; ; and Alyssa Mayfield, Salutatorian, John Tyler High School.

Jacob Mackey, son of Scott and Mary Mackey, will attend Brigham Young University for the summer semester and will then serve two years as a full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints starting in the fall of 2017. Jacob attended Caldwell Elementary School for kindergarten, Andy Woods Elementary School for first-fifth grade, and Moore MST Magnet School. During his career as a Red Raider, Jacob was a principal cellist for the REL orchestra and all-region orchestra, president of the National Honor Society, Homecoming King, and member of Mu Alpha Theta and Hispanic Honor Society. Outside of school, Jacob is an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America and a leader in his church youth group. Congratulations, Jacob

Mary Claire Neal, daughter of Jane and Donald Neal, will attend Rice University in the fall where she will also run on the cross country team. She graduates as a 2017 National Merit Finalist and AP Scholar with Distinction. At Lee, Mary Claire was a four-year varsity runner on the cross country and track teams winning district championships in cross country, the 3200 m and 1600 m runs, and qualifying for the state cross country meet in 2014. She has served as a French horn section leader in the Lee Band and is a six-time member of the All-Region Band. Mary Claire also serves as director for the Tyler Lee National Honor Society, treasurer of the Independents of REL Club, and is the district champion in UIL Literary Criticism. Outside of school, Mary Claire is a member of Glenwood Church of Christ and enjoys volunteering in various ministries of the church as well as volunteering at the Discovery Science Center. Congratulations, Mary Claire

Gicela Aparicio, daughter of Arturo and Enedina Aparicio, will attend Texas A&M University to major in Nutritional Sciences with plans to ultimately receive a doctorate in medicine. At John Tyler, Gicela is a member of the National Technical Honor Society, National Honor Society, UIL Spelling team, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the varsity tennis team. Outside of school, she enjoys volunteering at the East Texas Food Bank, FRESH15, and Salvation Army. She has also served as a kindergarten teacher through Junior Achievement and volunteered at Wayne D. Boshears Center with the Practicum Health Class. Congratulations, Gicela

Alyssa Mayfeld, daughter of Ken and Kim Mayfield, will attend Stephen F. Austin State University to play Division I basketball while majoring in Kinesiology with a focus in Bio Mechanics. At John Tyler, Alyssa earned Academic All-State as well as All-State and All-Region basketball honors, District 11-6A Offensive Player of the Year and 2016 DISD Holiday Classic Tournament MVP. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Senior Leadership, basketball and track teams and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Alyssa also enjoys volunteering as a Junior Achievement kindergarten teacher, Fields of Faith, Samaritan’s Purse, Coaches vs. Cancer and the local School is Cool event. Congratulations, Alyssa