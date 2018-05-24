Tyler ISD is proud to recognize its valedictorians and salutatorians from the 2018 graduating class: Emmanuel Daniels, Valedictorian, John Tyler High School; Cody Olson, Valedictorian, Robert E. Lee High School; Bryce Holloway, Salutatorian, John Tyler High School; and Kamal Bains, Salutatorian, Robert E. Lee High School.

Emmanuel Daniels, son of Mary Daniels, plans to attend Texas A&M University to major in Biology. At John Tyler, Emmanuel was a leader on the football and track teams as well as National Honor Society. Emmanuel has received many academic honors including the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Scholarship, KTBB Scholastic All Star Scholarship, Michael Ray Johnson Scholarship, Texas A&M Regent’s Scholarship, Regional High School Ethics Bowl Championship and Rivalry Scholar Student-Athlete Scholarship. Emmanuel is also a 4×200 Meter Relay State Qualifier. Congratulations, Emmanuel!

Cody Olson, son of Jay and Mindy Olson, plans to attend Baylor University to major in Biochemistry. At Lee, Cody served as Drum Major of the Red Raider Band, member of the Lee Jazz Band, president of Mu Alpha Theta math honor society, and director of the National Honor Society. Cody is a National Merit Finalist and AP Scholar with Distinction, and has received many awards in academic UIL and Academic Pentathlon competitions. Over his high school career, Cody has been a dedicated volunteer with the East Texas Medical Center, Boshear’s Center for Exceptional Programs and Marvin United Methodist Church. Congratulations, Cody!

Bryce Holloway, son of Jason Holloway and Temeka Jackson, plans to attend The University of Texas at Austin to major in Physics. While at John Tyler, he was a member of the National Honor Society, Science Club and Young Life, as well as the football, powerlifting and track teams. Bryce was named semifinalist for the Jack Kent Cooke Scholarship, semifinalist for the Gates Scholarship, a Great American Rivalry Series Student Athlete and Rotary Club Outstanding Senior. He has also received high honors in UIL Math, Number Sense, Speech and Science competitions as well as Academic Rodeo and Ethics Bowl. Congratulations, Bryce!

Kamal Bains, daughter of Harshi and Arvinder Bains, plans to attend University of California at Berkeley to major in Environmental Engineering. While at Lee, Kamal was a member of the Lee Varsity Orchestra, served as president of the Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) chapter, chief of staff of the Student Council and co-vice president of the Philosophy Club. Kamal is an AP Scholar with Distinction, U.S. Presidential Scholars nominee, member of the Texas Bank and Trust Student Board of Directors and member of the National Honor Society. She has received high honors from the Kemkunt Foundation, Lee Orchestra, Texas Music Teachers Association (Piano), Tyler Rotary Club, East Texas Youth Orchestra and earned top finishes in UIL competitions, Academic Pentathlon and Academic Quiz Bowl. Kamal also enjoys painting and playing tennis. Congratulations, Kamal!

