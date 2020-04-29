Tyler – Good news for the Class of 2020! After Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement on April 27 to “Open Texas,” Tyler ISD plans to move forward with the original dates for in-person graduation ceremonies.

“The time is nearing for Tyler ISD to graduate its more than 1,100 seniors, commemorating the journey in K-12 education,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “We are watchfully optimistic that Gov. Abbott’s Open Texas announcement provides the opportunity for school systems to execute graduation exercises with precautionary safety measures observed. These young adults have endured quite an abnormal closure to their educational experience and deserve a celebration as close to normal as we can provide; and that normal is on Earl Campbell Field at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.”

Graduation ceremonies will look a little different from years past. All candidates for graduation and guests will be required to follow social distancing guidelines, safety and security protocols, and other health measures at each graduation ceremony. In order to follow these guidelines, RISE Academy and ECHS graduation ceremonies will move outdoors to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Additionally, there will be a restricted number of guests allowed per graduate for all ceremonies.

“We all understand how blessed we are at the opportunity to conduct commencement under the current circumstances in which our society is functioning,” Crawford continued. “Our Tyler ISD staff and students will be overly cautious going through graduation, and I have high confidence that guests in attendance will observe spatial and health requirements just as we have successfully discerned in Tyler and Smith County over the past few months.”

Graduation Ceremony Plan A Wednesday, May 20, 8 p.m. – RISE Academy Thursday, May 21, 8 p.m. – Early College High School (ECHS) Friday, May 22, 8 p.m. – John Tyler High School Saturday, May 23, 8 p.m. – Robert E. Lee High School

We understand that what occurs during Phase 1 of the Open Texas plan could alter when Phase 2 gets underway. If that happens, the District has a Plan B already in place, with dates that will move graduation ceremonies to June.

Graduation Ceremony Plan B Wednesday, June 3, 8 p.m. – RISE Academy Thursday, June 4, 8 p.m. – Early College High School (ECHS) Friday, June 5, 8 p.m. – John Tyler High School Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m. – Robert E. Lee High School

Tyler ISD is awaiting guidance from the Texas Education Agency on graduation ceremony guidelines. We will provide more information for those commencement guidelines and requirements as we move closer. We appreciate your flexibility in our great efforts to graduate the Class of 2020!