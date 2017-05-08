An overwhelming majority of Tyler voters approved a $198 million Tyler ISD bond proposal to revitalize the district’s two high schools – John Tyler and Robert E. Lee.

“These results are truly amazing. It’s a real win for public education in Tyler,” Tyler Proud President Mark Randall stated. “This victory is a long time coming and a testament to the fact that our community understands the needs at the high school level and agrees that it is time for us to invest in the future of Tyler, Texas.”

Smith County Elections Office reported more than 7,700 registered voters turned out to participate in this election. The bond passed with over 82% support, sending a clear message that the community of Tyler believes in its students and educators, and understands that improved academics and updated facilities go together.

“The voters’ approval of this bond package for our two high schools says that we, as a community, put education first and believe in the future of Tyler,” Randall said.

“We are saying we agree that making our two high schools safer is crucial to student learning; that offering students the opportunity to improve their minds with access to technology and innovative classroom experiences is critical to future success, and that we value the recruitment and retention of the very best educators for all of our students.”

The funds from the approved bond will renovate both John Tyler and Lee high schools, serving to improve energy efficiencies, and enhance instruction by providing innovative technology and collaborative learning spaces that will prepare students for success after graduation. These much-needed improvements will also remove all 38 portable buildings from both campuses and help the district recruit and retain highly qualified teachers.

Since 2003, all Tyler ISD bond programs have been completed on time and under budget. Anticipated completion date for both schools is 2021.

Randall continued, “We want to thank all the people who have spent countless hours volunteering to block walk, make phone calls, rally teachers, register voters, and make sure people made it to the polls on behalf of our students. This would not have happened without their tireless efforts, and we are grateful.”

Tyler Proud invites interested community members to join the movement to provide positive support and accountability to Tyler ISD. For more information, go to www.tylerproud.org.