Each year, the Advanced Placement (AP) Program of the College Board recognizes students who have demonstrated significant achievement on AP Exams through the AP Scholar Awards. Tyler ISD has learned that 86 students were named as AP Scholars based on scores from last year’s AP Exams. This number is a significant increase over last year’s impressive number of 62 students.

In 2017, 48 Tyler ISD students were named AP Scholar, 16 students were named AP Scholar with Honor and 22 students received AP Scholar with Distinction. Most notably, two students were honored as 2017 National AP Scholars: Jacob Mackey, REL Valedictorian and Mary Claire Neal, REL Salutatorian.

“These positive student outcomes are a direct reflection of the dedication and commitment our advanced academics teachers and students have as we continue to exceed our goals,” Gary Brown, Tyler ISD executive director of college and career, said. “Congratulations and thank you for a job well done.”

The chart outlines the growth in number of Tyler ISD AP Scholars over recent years:

• AP Scholar – Granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams;

• AP Scholar with Honor – Granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams;

• AP Scholar with Distinction – Granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams;

• National AP Scholar – Granted to students in the United States who receive an average score of at least 4 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more of these exams.