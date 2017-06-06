The Tyler Public Library announces its newest adult program: the Paranormal Adult Summer Reading Program (ASRP). The goal of the program for participants to read eight different books from June 5 to July 29. Readers can record their title and author on their online reading log at www.tyler.readsquared.com. Registration is free!

For every book reported on a participant’s online reading log, one ticket for the drawing of a $100 gift card to the Home Depot will be earned. The drawing will be held after July 29 to celebrate this fun program.

In addition, the Library will be hosting three “spooky” paranormal events.

“We are so excited about our Paranormal events,” said Connie Greer, access librarian. “We want people to celebrate literacy with us and attend some fun events that will go hand in hand with the themes of their spooky summer reads!”

Kicking off the paranormal activities at the Library on Wednesday, June 7 at 6 p.m. is an after-hours ghost tour. Professional physic and ghost hunter Mike McCaskill will be present to lead those attending on an adventure like they have never experienced at the Tyler Public Library. Mike McCaskill is a Psychic Medium and a founding member of A.R.T (Afterlife Research Team) and has been involved in with the paranormal for over 15 years.

“Due to the scary nature of this event, we do ask that all those in attendance to be at least 18 years old,” says Greer.

On June 14 at 5 p.m., ASRP participants will meet wildlife expert and cryptozoologist Jeff Stewart, also known as The Cryptohulk. He will be sharing information on finding Bigfoot and other outdoor creatures. This will be a fun event for those Bigfoot searchers or for those who enjoying stories about things that go bump in the night.

To wrap up the Paranormal Summer, on June 21st at 5 p.m., the Library welcomes UFO expert Nick Redfern and psychic Buffy Clary. British best-selling author and Ufologist Nick Redfern will be visiting with fans while selling and signing his books. While people wait, clairvoyant Buffy Clary will look into participant’s future and hopefully see a lot of reading and visits to the Tyler Public Library.

Any books sales made at these event will have proceeds benefitting the Friends of the Tyler Library.

For more information about the Adult Summer Paranormal Reading Program or its events, contact the Tyler Public Library at (903) 597-READ (7323) or visit www.TylerLIbrary.com.