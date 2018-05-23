City of Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler announced that the Tyler Police Department has been awarded the “Accreditation with Excellence Award” designation; the highest award given to an accredited police department. The Department has now received its seventh re-accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc (CALEA).

On March 24, City Councilman Bob Westbrook, City Councilman John Nix, Chief Jimmy Toler, Assistant Chief David Long, Lieutenant Matthew Smyser, Lieutenant Jon Thornhill, Sergeant Brian Bulman and Investigator John Ragland of the Tyler Police Department accepted the agency’s prestigious international re-accreditation award from CALEA. The Department received its initial accreditation in 1995 and was re-accredited in 2000, 2003, 2006, 2009, 2012, 2015 and 2018.

There are approximately 18,000 law enforcement agencies in the United States. As of March 28, there are a total of 683 municipal law enforcement agencies that have been recognized by CALEA as having achieved accredited status. The Tyler Police department is one of 31 municipal law enforcement agencies out of nearly 2,000 in the State of Texas that has achieved and maintained this level of Police professionalism. A listing of the accredited agencies may be found on the CALEA website at http://www.calea.org in the Client Database section.

The voluntary accreditation process requires the Police Department to continuously monitor and evaluate all of the police services that are provided to the community of Tyler; ensuring its citizens receive the utmost professional Police service. Annually, law enforcement professionals from the across the United States conduct a remote review of various aspects of the Department’s operations, followed by an intensive on-site evaluation of all the Department’s processes every four years. A recommendation is submitted to the Commission by the on-site assessors on whether the agency is complying with the industry’s established standards and best practices. The last on-site review occurred in December 2017 and the assessment team recommended the continued accredited status to CALEA.