The Tyler Public Library will host its Fall Book Sale from Wednesday, Oct. 11 to Sunday, Oct. 15 in the lobby and first-floor Book Nook.

“We are selling adult and children’s fiction and non-fiction books, as well as audio books, music cassettes and videotapes,” said City Librarian Mary Vernau. “Most items are priced at $1 or less. We will have a huge selection of varying topics. This fall, we have more than a thousand history and biography books.

Items for sale include donations which do not meet the Library’s current needs as well as gently-used resources that have been withdrawn from circulation. Library staff and volunteers have been sorting and preparing sale items for months.

“All proceeds from our sales go toward the purchase of new or replacement items for the Library’s collection,” said Vernau. “We expect to have thousands of items on hand, nearly all of them new to this sale.”

The sale areas will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4:30 p.m. As stock will be replenished over the sale days, new items may be found daily. Please note that there are no previews of sale items or early sales.

Wednesday through Saturday, adult hardback books are priced at $1 while all paperbacks, children’s books, audio books and videotapes will be 50¢. DVD’s and CD’s will be available for $1. There may be other miscellaneous items as well.

Sunday is the Library’s special pricing event. Cardboard boxes will be provided and can be filled with books for $7 per box. Paper grocery bags can be filled for $4 per bag. Cash, check or credit/debit cards will be accepted; purchases with a credit or debit card must be $5 or more.

The Tyler Public Library is located at 201 S. College Ave. in Downtown Tyler. More information about the sale can be found on the Library website at www.TylerLibrary.com or by calling (903) 593-7323.