On May 23 from 4 to 7 p.m., novelist Bren McClain will visit the Tyler Public Library in promotion of her new book, One Good Mama Bone. McClain will be available to sign copies of her book that will be available for purchase for $20, with a portion of the sale benefitting the Friends of the Tyler Public Library. Admission is free and open to the public.

“We love having authors come to the Library,” says Joshua Smith, access associate. “We enjoy getting the opportunity to help them promote their work.”

McClain’s writing often explores animals and the hurt they feel. Growing up on a dairy farm, she became well-acquainted with cows when her father taught her how to milk. This experience led to writing at age four, and eventually writing a play about a wounded hummingbird. Since then, McClain has taught high school English and written for her local newspaper, The Anderson Daily Mail. One Good Mama Bone is her first novel.

The Friends of the Tyler Public Library is sponsoring this event.