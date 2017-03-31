The Tyler Public Library is proud to now offer STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) classes. These classes are designed for students in grades 4th through 6th. On April 7 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., the Library will host a hands on class about coding. Students will be introduced to coding.org, which teaches kids to code from pre-reader to high school skill levels. The Library will have lap tops available for students to test out their new or expanded coding skills.

This class will be followed by a presentation from Mecca Street about snakes. She will have five different snake species available for participants to learn about and view.

“This is a way for the Library to bridge our ongoing literacy classes from our little ones to our pre-teen and teen patrons and engage them in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics,” says Circulation Supervisor Ashley Taylor.

In addition, this event will serve as a reveal party and introduction for the Tyler Library’s new Makerspace for kids. The new Makerspace will house several STEAM tools for hands on learning, including microscopes, Legos, 3-D printer pens, and materials for creation like batteries, led lights and art supplies. Families are encouraged to come Friday, April 7 at 4:30 p.m. to get a preview of the new Makerspace and STEAM classes to come this summer.

Tyler Public Library classes and programs are free of charge to the public. For more information regarding Library events, please call (903) 593-READ (7323) or visit www.TylerLibrary.com.