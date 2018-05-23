For its third consecutive year, Tyler has received the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree City USA Growth Award for 2017. The Growth Award highlights innovative programs and projects as well as increased commitment of resources for urban forestry. This year’s Growth Award was achieved due to the urban forestry partnership with the City of Tyler and the University of Texas at Tyler and the invasive species campaign that was started on Rose Rudman Trail in conjunction with public education and awareness classes regarding urban forest health issues. The Trees Committee was honored at the City Council meeting on Wednesday, May 23.

In the past year, the Trees Committee, Tyler Parks and Recreation Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful have worked together to earn this award. They achieved Tree City USA recognition (2009-present) by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

“I am very pleased that Tyler has been recognized for our City’s hard work to expand our urban canopy,” said Cody Goldman, City arborist. “We know we live in a beautiful city, but it is always good to see that others recognize it, too.”

The City has been a Tree City USA designee for nine years, and this is the third year Tyler has received this award. Winning communities must meet specific criteria that highlight new programs or projects and an increase in commitment to a city’s urban forest.

“This is wonderful news for Tyler,” said Judith Guthrie, Trees Committee vice-president and a founding member. “In the 28 years that I have been on the Trees Committee, I am proud to see how far we have come. I look forward to what we will be accomplishing in the future.”

University of Texas – Tyler earned 2017 Tree Campus USA recognition. Tree Campus USA, an Arbor Day Foundation program, honors colleges and universities and their leaders for promoting healthy trees and engaging students and staff in the spirit of conservation. To obtain this distinction, UT Tyler has met the five requirements for sustainable campus forestry including, establishment of a tree advisory committee, evidence of a campus tree-care plan, dedicated annual expenditures for its campus tree program, an Arbor Day observance, and the sponsorship of student service-learning projects. This was achieved through the urban forestry partnership entered through the University of Texas at Tyler and the City of Tyler, through the sharing of the urban forester position. In addition, more than 10,000 trees have been planted in Tyler and the surrounding communities under his watch.