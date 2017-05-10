For its second consecutive year, Tyler has received the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree City USA Growth Award for 2016. The award recognizes “higher levels of tree care” by Tree City USA communities, according to the announcement. The group was honored at the Tyler City Council meeting on Wednesday, May 10

In the past year, the Trees Committee, Tyler Parks and Recreation Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful have worked together to garner this award

“I am very pleased that Tyler has been recognized for our City’s hard work to expand our urban canopy,” said Cody Goldman, City arborist. “We know we live in a beautiful city, but it is always good to hear that others recognize it, too.”

The City has been a Tree City USA designee for eight years, and this is the second year Tyler has received this award. Winning communities must meet specific criteria that highlight new programs or projects and an increase in commitment to a city’s urban forest.

“This is wonderful news for Tyler,” said Judith Guthrie, Trees Committee vice-president and a founding member. “In the 27 years that I have been on the Trees Committee, I am proud to see how far we have come. I look forward to what we will be accomplishing in the future.”

Since joining the Parks and Recreation Department, Tyler’s Arborist Cody Goldman has focused on creating a new inventory of the City’s urban forest. In addition, more than 4000 trees have been planted in Tyler and the surrounding communities under his watch.

For more information about the Trees Committee or about other tree planting opportunities, contact Cody Goldman at CGoldman@TylerTexas.com.