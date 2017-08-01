On Aug. 17, the Tyler Senior Center will host a painting party for those ages 50 and better from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Participants can join volunteer instructors JoAnne Taylor and Diane Perry and create their own masterpiece. Instruction, supplies and canvas are included in the $25 registration fee.

Light hor d’oeuvres and punch will be served. Each participant will be guided with step-by-step instructions while painting their own piece of art. At the end of the evening, participants will leave with their own masterpiece.

The Tyler Senior Center is located at 1915 Garden Valley Rd. Space is limited to 20 participants, so those planning to attend should reserve their spot today!

For more information and to register, please contact the Tyler Senior Center at (903) 597-0781 or kodom@tylertexas.com.