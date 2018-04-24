The Texas Historical Commission (THC) will recommend Tyler for successful annual progress as a designated Main Street community, one of 68 to be recognized this year. Tyler has participated as a Main Street Program since 1990.

The Texas Main Street Program (TMSP) began in 1981 as one of the first state coordinating programs in the country. Local Main Street programs focus on responsibly, utilizing a community’s historic assets for economic benefit and increased quality of life. Throughout 2017, approximately $500 million was reinvested into Texas’ 89 Main Street districts. Additionally 388 small businesses and 2,329 jobs were created.

Main Street programs in Texas are minimally staffed and often rely on community volunteers to carry out the program. In 2017, Main Street volunteers reported more than 119,178 hours of work donated in support.

“The Texas Main Street Program continues to provide substantial return on investment to local communities across the state,” said Mark Wolfe, THC Executive Director.

Once approved by the National Main Street Center/Main Street America™, these local programs were announced as Nationally Accredited during the Main Street Now conference in Kansas City, Missouri in March.

“The state recognition and national accreditation recognizes the hard work of these local programs, and the value placed on their historic downtowns,” said Debra Drescher, TMSP state coordinator.

Selection criteria focuses on: annual progress in planning, partnerships, staffing, volunteer efforts, preservation ethic, training, and program assessment through reporting. The state office also works with programs throughout the year by providing various services catered to local needs.

For additional information about the national Main Street effort, visit www.mainstreet.org/home. For more information on the THC’s Texas Main Street Program visit thc.texas.gov/preserve/projects-and-programs/texas-main-street.

For additional information about Tyler’s Main Street program or how to get involved, contact Amber Rojas at arojas@tylertexas.com or (903) 593-6905.