U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) released the following statements after the U.S. Senate confirmed Walter David Counts, III as U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Texas:

“Walter Counts has honorably dedicated himself to the justice system in Texas, as a Travis County prosecutor, an Assistant U.S. Attorney and now as a federal Magistrate Judge, all while answering the call to serve as a member of the Texas National Guard,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m proud to vote to confirm him in this new role, where his dedication to the rule of law and the State of Texas will undoubtedly continue to be a hallmark of his service.”

“I commend the Senate for confirming Judge Counts to the Western District of Texas,” Sen. Cruz said. “He is a skilled and experienced professional, who joins the court after a long career of public service as a state and federal prosecutor and as a magistrate judge. I am confident he will continue to serve honorably in his new role.”

Sens. Cornyn and Cruz recommended Walter Counts to President Trump following an extensive review and interview process of the candidate pool by the bipartisan Federal Judicial Evaluation Committee (FJEC). The Senators established the FJEC, a bipartisan panel of leading attorneys in Texas, to help identify the most qualified candidates to fill judicial vacancies. The panel reviewed applications, interviewed candidates, and made recommendations to the Senators, who interviewed individuals before making their recommendations to the President.

Judge Walter Counts currently serves as a United States Magistrate Judge for the Western District of Texas, and as a Judge Advocate in the Texas National Guard, where he holds the rank of Colonel and saw active duty in Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom. Before his elevation to the bench eight years ago, Judge Counts served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Western District of Texas, rising to serve as Deputy Chief of the Major Crimes Unit. Before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Judge Counts served as an Assistant District Attorney in the Travis County District Attorney’s Office and as an associate in private practice. Judge Counts earned his B.A. from Texas Tech University and his J.D. from St. Mary’s University School of Law.