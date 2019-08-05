U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) visited the memorial site for victims of the shooting in El Paso yesterday and offered words of support to the community in the wake of the tragic loss of life there. He, along with El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, met with victims and their families at the University Medical Center, received a law enforcement briefing from local, state, and federal officials at the El Paso Fusion Center, and thanked volunteers who donated blood at United Blood Services.