The City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity and Diversity Committee has announced Mrs. Regina Wayne and Reverend Lewis Thompson, Jr. as the 2018 Unity Honors recipients. The Unity Honors is a life time achievement award that recognizes individuals in the community who have demonstrated leadership in the promotion of unity, mutual understanding, and social justice.

Regina Coby-Wayne is a native of Longview, Texas, who graduated from Longview High School and Kilgore College. She is married to Broderick Wayne and is the mother of Kendra Bush-Collins. She has been employed at Eastman Chemical Company for 40 years. Regina is an active member of St. Mark Christian Methodist Episcopal Church and a proud member of the Pride of Fredonia Court #486 Heroines of Jericho. Regina has been an active member of the DownHome Cloggers for 14 years and is a member of the Broughton Line Dancers.

Regina has been a member of the Unity and Diversity Committee since 2008. During this time, she has participated in numerous events of Partners in Prevention. Regina has engaged in other volunteer activities including efforts to assist victims of Hurricane Harvey, and clothes drives to help homeless individuals. She has been recognized for her work as a volunteer and honored as one of the Longview’s Non-Profit Coalition Outstanding Volunteer Service recipients. Her involvement with volunteering has given her a deep appreciation of how we can improve the quality of relationships in our community. She believes that human relations, regardless of race or ethnicity, are one of the strongest and genuine relations a person can have.

Regina’s dream is to bring people of all colors, and nationality together to work toward Unity in the community. Regina states, “If we remove color from our eyes, everyone looks the same. With this we should and can treat everyone with equality as our sister and brother, without regard to race.”

Reverend Lewis Thompson, Jr. was born in McKinney, Texas. He attended Rollins Elementary, Maggie B. Hudson, and Mary C. Womack and graduated from Longview High School. Pastor Thompson married His lovely wife Mrs. Patricia Ann Thompson in 1970 and are blessed with three God children. Rev. Thompson was employed by Eastman Chemical Company for 31 years. He accepted his call into ministry in 2000 and is currently the pastor of Antioch Baptist of Henderson, Texas.

He has served as a member of the Partners in Prevention Steering Committee, and is currently serving as a Mentoring Advisory Council board member of 13 years. He is mentoring a young man that is a sophomore at Longview High School. Rev. Thompson has participated in visiting the campus of Henderson High School, assisting students with decision making and preparing them for available Scholarship Programs, He is serving as a Chaplain for Marketplace Chaplain Inc., and also served on Mayor Andy Mack’s, Homeless Task force. Rev. Thompson is President of the East Texas Baptist – Longview District Association, Congress of Christian of Education. He is the President of the Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, and has served in that capacity for 10 years. He is also a member of Longview Clergy Collation, and Longview Baptist Minister’s Union.

A Special Recognition Award will be presented to Chick-fil-A of Longview. Chick-fil-A and business owner, Chuck King, extends to individuals and organizations in the Longview area, especially to organizations serving youth and helping them build a positive future.

The Unity Honors Luncheon will be held on Wednesday, February 21 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Maude Cobb Convention Center located at 100 Grand Blvd., Longview, TX.

Tickets will go on sale January 5th for $15 and can be purchased at Partners in Prevention, 140 E. Tyler St, #400; Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. or online at LongviewTexas.gov/UnityHonors. No tickets will be available on the day of the luncheon. Kaci Koviak of KETK will emcee the event.

The Unity and Diversity Committee (formerly known as Race Relations) was established in 1995 and is sponsored by the City of Longview Partners in Prevention. For more information please call the Partners in Prevention office at 903-237-1019.