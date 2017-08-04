Dr. Javier Kypuros has joined The University of Texas at Tyler as its new College of Engineering dean, Dr. Amir Mirmiran, provost and vice president for academic affairs, announced.

Kypuros also holds the Ronald D. Brazzel Endowed Professorship of Engineering with this appointment. He comes to The University of Texas at Tyler after serving as associate dean of academic affairs within a college of engineering and computer science for a sister academic institution.

“Dr. Kypuros is passionate about student success in engineering education, as evident from his two current projects funded by the National Science Foundation; one on an ecosystem for success in engineering and the other on social identities in engineering education and practice,” Mirmiran said.

Kypuros holds degrees in mechanical engineering. He replaces Dr. Michael McGinnis who served as interim since January 2016.

Founded in 1996 as the School of Engineering, The University of Texas at Tyler College of Engineering has celebrated its 20th anniversary. Under the leadership of its three previous deans, and with the support of outstanding faculty, the college has grown to a student body of more than 950 – including 350 students at the Houston Engineering Center – in four undergraduate and three graduate degree programs.

“While the college continues to grow and develop new programs to meet the needs of this region and state, it also has the opportunity and the responsibility to expand its research and scholarship portfolio and to serve as a catalyst for technology growth and economic development in East Texas,” Mirmiran added.

One of the 14 campuses of the UT System, The University of Texas at Tyler features excellence in teaching, research, artistic performance and community service. More than 80 undergraduate and graduate degrees are available at The University of Texas at Tyler, which has an enrollment of almost 10,000 high-ability students. The University of Texas at Tyler offers courses at its campuses in Tyler, Longview and Palestine as well as a location in Houston.