Merrie Wright Receives Prestigious Hudgens Award

Merrie Wright has been recognized by the Hudgens Center for Art & Learning for outstanding artistry.

Wright’s participation in the center’s 2017 National Juried and Invitational Cup Exhibition earned her first place for her ceramic work titled, Cliff Cup 009 (45.272, -109.210: a study of blue and violet). In addition, the work received the Hudgens Purchase Award, which means it will be acquisitioned into the center’s permanent collection. “Professor Wright is indicative of the quality of people who are coming to UT Tyler to provide teaching excellence, outstanding scholarship and a creative impetus,” said Dr. Martin Slann, College of Arts and Sciences dean. “She is an individual who is enhancing an already illustrious career at this institution, and we are delighted she is with us.”

A ceramic sculptor, Wright serves as associate professor and chair of The University of Texas at Tyler Department of Art and Art History. Serving the university since 2007, she holds a master of fine art.

The University of Texas at Tyler Department of Art and Art History offers programs of study to prepare students for success as a professional studio artist, art historian or educator. The department’s curriculum and mode of operation resemble a professional art school, with a broad-based liberal arts education. Founded more than 35 years ago, the Hudgens Center for Art & Learning is a non-profit organization dedicated to spreading the love of art and learning throughout Gwinnett County, Georgia. The facility helps adults and children discover the power of imagination with fine art exhibitions, arts enrichment classes, self-guided tours and community outreach programs.

One of the 14 campuses of the UT System, The University of Texas at Tyler features excellence in teaching, research, artistic performance and community service. More than 80 undergraduate and graduate degrees are available at The University of Texas at Tyler, which has an enrollment of more than 10,000 high-ability students. The University of Texas at Tyler offers courses at its campuses in Tyler, Longview and Palestine as well as a location in Houston.