The University of Texas at Tyler has helped create a beneficial program that gives area business discounts to veterans, Dr. James Lumpkin, College of Business and Technology dean, announced.

Graduate students in Dr. Kerri Camp’s Advanced Marketing Fundamentals course collaborated with the East Texas Veterans Alliance and Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce on the “Recognizing Our Service members Everyday” or R.O.S.E. Veteran Discount Program.

“UT Tyler prides itself on providing students with experiential learning. My master of business administration students applied marketing concepts to create this veteran discount program for local veterans,” said Camp, an assistant professor of marketing. “What a great opportunity for them to not only learn, but also to make a difference in this community.”

“I appreciate the opportunity to be a part of the R.O.S.E. Veteran Discount Program that is able to give back to our community veterans because of the Marketing 5320 Advanced Marketing Fundamentals course,” said MBA student Michael P. Cichowicz of Tyler. “Our work on the project would not have been such a success without the collective leadership of our professor Dr. Camp and Jim Snow from the East Texas Veterans Alliance. I am excited to see this program continue to grow.”

Officials will announce its launch at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 22 at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Tyler. More than 50 businesses have already enrolled to offer discounts through the program, which took a year to develop.

For information on how a veteran or business can participate in the R.O.S.E. Veteran Discount Program, contact the chamber, 903.592.1661.

