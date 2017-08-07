Dr. Julie Delello and Dr. James Newsom have been recognized by The University of Texas System for outstanding teaching, Dr. Michael Tidwell, president of The University of Texas at Tyler, announced.

They will each receive a 2017 Regents’ Outstanding Teaching Award in the amount of $25,000. This year, 56 honorees from across UT System’s 14 academic and health institutions will be honored. Regents will award a total of $1.4 million to ROTA winners at a ceremony Aug. 23 in Austin.

“We are proud of all of our talented and dedicated faculty here at The University of Texas at Tyler, and Dr. Delello and Dr. Newsom are no exception,” Tidwell said. “They both are deserving of this award, and we are excited to share in their achievement and recognition by The University of Texas System Board of Regents.”

Delello is an associate professor in the School of Education and the director of The University of Texas at Tyler Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning. A University of Texas at Tyler alumnus, Newsom is a senior lecturer in history.

Since 2008, the Regents’ Outstanding Teaching Awards have annually recognized System faculty members who deliver the highest quality of instruction in the classroom, laboratory, field and online. Faculty members undergo a series of rigorous evaluations by students, peer faculty and external reviewers. The review panels consider a range of activities and criteria in their evaluations of a candidate’s teaching performance, including classroom expertise, curricula quality, innovative course development and student learning outcomes.

“The Regents’ Outstanding Teaching Awards is one of the nation’s largest awards programs to honor exceptional instruction in the university classroom,” Board of Regents Chairman Paul Foster said. “It is a reflection of the value the University of Texas System and the Board of Regents place on extraordinary teaching and student success, and it represents our profound appreciation to these wonderful educators and the life-changing impact they have on students at UT institutions.”

For more information, visit utsystem.edu/sites/regents-outstanding-teaching-awards.

