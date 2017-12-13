The University of Texas at Tyler announced today its partnership in a new multi-institution research center focused on helping Gulf Coast communities in hurricane resilience.

The Hurricane Resilience Research Institute, or HuRRI, developed after hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria wrecked parts of Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico, proving the need to look at severe storms and their aftermath differently.

The institute’s work will focus on anticipating and accommodating storms’ impact rather than the current model of waiting for a storm to pass and then devoting repair and recovery funding. Each founding university brings unique research capacities and significant institutional support intended to grow HuRRi into a national leading influencer of hurricane policies.

“We have all seen the devastation of recent hurricanes. Through this collaborative opportunity, our faculty from engineering to ecology and from economics to health sciences will help develop real solutions for better hurricane preparedness, response and recovery,” said Dr. Amir Mirmiran, UT Tyler provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Other participating institutions are the University of Houston, Rice University, Texas Tech University, Louisiana State University, University of Miami and University of Florida.

Researchers will be eligible to apply for initial round of internal funding, which will require collaboration with at least one faculty member from another member institution. Applications for the first round will be due in early 2018.

