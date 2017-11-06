Speakers to Discuss Recent Legislative Changes Affecting Health Care in Texas

The Texas Nurses Association District 19 fall meeting will be held on Nov. 17 at The University of Texas at Tyler Longview University Center. More than 100 nurses and nursing students have indicated they plan to attend the session.

“We are honored to host this meeting at the Longview campus,” Dr. Helene Hakim, assistant professor and coordinator of Longview nursing programs, said. “The event will provide one hour of continuing nursing education credit for practicing nurses and networking opportunities for our nursing students.”

Mr. Andrew Cates, General Council for Texas Nurses Association, will present an update on the most recent legislative changes affecting health and health care in Texas. Following his presentation, there will be a panel discussion with State Rep. Jay Dean (R- District 7), Mr. Cates and faculty in the School of Nursing. The panel will address recent legislative changes and the overall health of Texas.

